Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000. abrdn plc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $429.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.75 and a 200 day moving average of $442.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

View Our Latest Report on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.