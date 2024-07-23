Blair William & Co. IL Sells 11,017 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,017 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

