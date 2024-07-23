Blair William & Co. IL Sells 403 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hess were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $131.61 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

