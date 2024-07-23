Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,590 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

