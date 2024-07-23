Blair William & Co. IL Sells 614 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after buying an additional 960,139 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,384,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,709 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
