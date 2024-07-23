Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

