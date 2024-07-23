BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 10,344 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 531.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group raised their target price on Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $348.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,096.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

