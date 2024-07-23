BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 1,084 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $142.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $304.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -259.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

