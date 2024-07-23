BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 30,320 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 149,701 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -334.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LILAK. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

