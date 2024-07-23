BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 178,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 104,360 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 545,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 42,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 36,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 364.56, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

