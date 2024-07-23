BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Conduent were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conduent

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.52. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

