BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Himax Technologies by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 753,574 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

HIMX stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

