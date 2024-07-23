BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 1,374,919 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,374,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,313,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522,186 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087,927 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 416,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 490,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 270,752 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

