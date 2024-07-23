BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,785 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,170,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

