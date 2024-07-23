Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.55.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $123.74 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average is $101.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after acquiring an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.