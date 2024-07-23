BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.