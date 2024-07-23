BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE BSIG opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $941.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.45.
BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.32 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. Equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
