BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.92. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.
BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
