BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.92. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

BRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpire Capital

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.