Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock opened at $93.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

