Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $94.49 and last traded at $94.49, with a volume of 845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.16.

The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown Company Profile



Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

