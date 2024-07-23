Brunswick (BC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brunswick (NYSE: BC):

7/12/2024 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BC stock opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.39. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Brunswick by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $2,923,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

