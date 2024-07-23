Brunswick (BC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BC opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

