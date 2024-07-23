Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $160.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

