Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.80.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $252.25 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $255.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $77,735,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.