Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.770-5.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.77-5.97 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $283.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.