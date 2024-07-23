Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $287.08 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.12.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.