Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.390-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.770-5.970 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $283.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.