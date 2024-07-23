CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.82

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $1.99. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 61,166 shares changing hands.

CaixaBank Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

