Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$25.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.71.

FM stock opened at C$16.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.45. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The company has a market cap of C$13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

