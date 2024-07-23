Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.38

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $6.69. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1,032 shares trading hands.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canaccord Genuity Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.