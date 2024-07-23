Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.38

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $6.69. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1,032 shares trading hands.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

