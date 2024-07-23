Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.
MicroVision Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MVIS opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.04.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
