Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

MicroVision Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MVIS opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 159,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,534 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

