Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $331.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

