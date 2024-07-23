Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 113.10 ($1.46). Approximately 3,559,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 960,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.37).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($1.99) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Card Factory Price Performance

Card Factory Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,571.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthias Seeger bought 39,226 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £37,656.96 ($48,702.74). In other Card Factory news, insider Matthias Seeger bought 39,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £37,656.96 ($48,702.74). Also, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £109,187.10 ($141,214.56). Corporate insiders own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

