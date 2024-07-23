Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

CAH opened at $95.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.