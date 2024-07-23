Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.53 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.53 ($0.06). 939,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,521,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Down 10.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of £98.10 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.09.

About Caspian Sunrise

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

