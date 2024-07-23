Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $805,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,046,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after buying an additional 174,739 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares in the company, valued at $296,121.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,560. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

View Our Latest Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.