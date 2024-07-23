Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CELC

Celcuity Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of CELC opened at $18.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.81. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Celcuity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,563 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Celcuity by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at $21,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at $3,545,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.