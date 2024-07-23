Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. Celestica has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

