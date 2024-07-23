Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) & LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Head to Head Analysis

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -39.55% -33.40% Cellectis -529.81% -67.41% -20.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and Cellectis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.65 million N/A N/A Cellectis $9.19 million 12.64 -$101.06 million ($1.29) -1.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellectis has higher revenue and earnings than LENZ Therapeutics.

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LENZ Therapeutics and Cellectis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cellectis 0 0 2 0 3.00

LENZ Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.55%. Cellectis has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.78%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than LENZ Therapeutics.

Summary

Cellectis beats LENZ Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; UCARTCS1 and ALLO-605 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-316 for renal cell carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART 20×22 for relapsed or refractory B-Cell NHL. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. and Les Laboratoires Servier; research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Iovance Biotherapeutics; and collaboration and license agreement with Cytovia, as well as a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop novel cell and gene therapy candidate products. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

