Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.800- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.420-2.420 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.31.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

