Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420-2.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800- EPS.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.31.

View Our Latest Report on Centene

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.