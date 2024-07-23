CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

CF opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

