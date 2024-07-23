Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after buying an additional 554,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,396,000 after buying an additional 62,174 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,171.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHH opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998 over the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

