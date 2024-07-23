Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,616 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.4 %

CHDN opened at $140.74 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $146.64. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

