Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ciena by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

