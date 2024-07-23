Citigroup Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $675.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $660.00 to $675.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $647.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $656.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

