Citigroup Trims AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price to $104.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $116.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.88.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $90.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,005.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,215,000 after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $159,060,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,935,000 after buying an additional 79,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

