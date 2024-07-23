CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Down 5.1%

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31). Approximately 815,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 696,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30 ($0.33).

The company has a market cap of £34.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.67 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.51.

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

