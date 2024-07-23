Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.