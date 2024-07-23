CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Truist Financial

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 64,084.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.